Csenge Advisory Group Invests $321,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6,263.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 87,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 86,180 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,346,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.82. 107,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,826. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $81.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.389 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

