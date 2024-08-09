Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 8,861.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 444,829 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 376,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,786,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Aflac Trading Up 1.6 %

AFL stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.86. 2,004,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,932. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.03. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $72.78 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

