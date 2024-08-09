Csenge Advisory Group Has $784,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in GSK were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,281,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 670.5% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,196,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,384,000 after buying an additional 1,911,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of GSK by 37.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,510,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,065,558 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSK opened at $40.03 on Friday. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $82.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.3843 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 54.71%.

GSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Argus raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

