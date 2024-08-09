Csenge Advisory Group Has $661,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

