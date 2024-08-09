Csenge Advisory Group Has $531,000 Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth $1,130,000. Boone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Unum Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,486,000 after acquiring an additional 94,096 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Unum Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Unum Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 292,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth $590,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

Shares of UNM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. 684,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,663. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.23.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

