Csenge Advisory Group Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.34. 646,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,242. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.65 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.59 and a 52 week high of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 156.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

