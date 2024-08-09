Csenge Advisory Group Has $298,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,274,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $111.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $79.43.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $526,029.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $526,029.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,984. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

