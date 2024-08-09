Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130,142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,978 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $126,776,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.45. 10,483,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,074. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a market cap of $78.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

