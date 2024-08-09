Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 65.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,840. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.70. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.13.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

