Csenge Advisory Group Has $1.24 Million Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 11.1% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,845 shares of company stock worth $3,404,515 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $269.24. 953,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,592. The company has a market capitalization of $109.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.10 and a 52-week high of $277.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

