Csenge Advisory Group Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,658,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,093,093,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023,109 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,877,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $773,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,619,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $506,753,000 after purchasing an additional 121,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,422,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $505,956,000 after acquiring an additional 537,180 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

NYSE:FIS opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

