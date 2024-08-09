Csenge Advisory Group Grows Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.28% of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,048,000.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SEIV stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.38. 27,869 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $455.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Increases Dividend

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.