Csenge Advisory Group Decreases Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.56. 342,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -653.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $20.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,133.33%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

