Csenge Advisory Group Buys Shares of 8,892 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Greenbrier Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 5,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $302,210.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,667.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Price Performance

NYSE GBX traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $45.45. 204,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,666. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

