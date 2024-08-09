Csenge Advisory Group Buys 790 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,629,367 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,320,940,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,778,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $783,401,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Uber Technologies by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,425,981 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,804,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,996,508 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 74.1% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.47.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $144.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.29 and a 200-day moving average of $70.94.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

