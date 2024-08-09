Csenge Advisory Group Buys 2,152 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 842,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,065. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $14.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $869.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.16 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 10.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

