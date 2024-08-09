Csenge Advisory Group Buys 200 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCAR. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,747,215.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.48. 472,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,015. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $80.94 and a 1 year high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

