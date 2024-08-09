Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 77,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 27,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $50.79. 1,261,791 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2494 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

