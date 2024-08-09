Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Holdings in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.07% of The India Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,694,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The India Fund by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 251,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its position in The India Fund by 212.4% in the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 41,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The India Fund by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 22,687 shares in the last quarter. 10.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The India Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IFN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,258. The India Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78.

The India Fund Increases Dividend

The India Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. This is a boost from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

