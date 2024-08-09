Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 1,094 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWAN Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,584,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 360,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,866,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.86. The stock had a trading volume of 371,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,473. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

