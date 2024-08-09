Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) PT Lowered to $7.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

CYRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cryoport from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 474,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,338. The company has a market capitalization of $411.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.65 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $108,688.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 8,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $108,688.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cryoport by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,464,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,659,000 after buying an additional 807,340 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,992,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 155.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 50,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryoport in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

