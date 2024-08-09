Critical Survey: Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) and Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ)

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gauzy and Energy Vault, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25 Energy Vault 2 0 4 0 2.33

Gauzy presently has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 111.78%. Energy Vault has a consensus price target of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 146.85%. Given Energy Vault’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Vault is more favorable than Gauzy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

40.0% of Energy Vault shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Energy Vault shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Gauzy and Energy Vault’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $85.28 million 2.29 -$79.27 million N/A N/A Energy Vault $337.88 million 0.40 -$98.44 million ($0.60) -1.52

Gauzy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energy Vault.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and Energy Vault’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy N/A N/A N/A Energy Vault -26.17% -38.36% -27.15%

Summary

Gauzy beats Energy Vault on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen. Its software solutions includes Vault-OS, an energy management system the management of one or more diverse storage mediums; Vault-Bidder that utilizes machine learning algorithms to match node-specific data with real-time weather and asset performance information; and Vault-Manager which designs to safeguard asset management and to help blend developing technologies seamlessly into existing solutions. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California.

