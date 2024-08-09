Critical Contrast: Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) versus Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Issuer Direct and Ryvyl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Issuer Direct 2.43% 9.01% 4.88% Ryvyl -67.01% N/A -19.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Issuer Direct and Ryvyl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryvyl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Issuer Direct and Ryvyl’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Issuer Direct $31.72 million 1.11 $770,000.00 $0.20 46.25 Ryvyl $71.35 million 0.18 -$53.10 million ($8.78) -0.22

Issuer Direct has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ryvyl. Ryvyl is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Issuer Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.0% of Issuer Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.4% of Ryvyl shares are held by institutional investors. 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Ryvyl shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryvyl has a beta of 4.31, indicating that its stock price is 331% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats Ryvyl on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

