Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has $58.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Criteo’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Criteo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.80.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. Criteo has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.31. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $471.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.67 per share, with a total value of $226,020.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Criteo news, major shareholder Till Hufnagel bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.67 per share, for a total transaction of $226,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,777,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,955,599.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $151,827.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,202 shares in the company, valued at $20,789,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,003 shares of company stock worth $812,355. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Criteo by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Criteo by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Criteo by 7,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

