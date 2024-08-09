CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Barclays

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,962. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $37.55 and a 1-year high of $91.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.88.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

