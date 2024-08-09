Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Cormark from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.78.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CR

Crew Energy Price Performance

Shares of CR traded down C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.90. 196,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,572. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.61 and a 1 year high of C$6.61. The company has a market cap of C$612.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.35.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.04). Crew Energy had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of C$84.44 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.3776042 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.