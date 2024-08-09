Craig Hallum Increases Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $45.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HROW. B. Riley raised their target price on Harrow from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Harrow from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Shares of HROW stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 921,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,056. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Harrow has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. On average, analysts forecast that Harrow will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Harrow by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 294,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 211,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 91,881 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,784,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harrow by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,289,000 after buying an additional 95,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

