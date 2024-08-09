Craig Hallum Boosts Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Price Target to $10.00

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Backblaze presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLZE

Backblaze Stock Performance

Shares of BLZE stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. 357,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,001. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.03. Backblaze has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.75 million. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 105.67% and a negative net margin of 48.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Backblaze will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Backblaze

In related news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $66,615.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,058 shares of company stock worth $131,703 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Backblaze by 183.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 62,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 40,181 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Backblaze by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 659,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after buying an additional 208,759 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.