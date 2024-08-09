CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $118.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

CPI Card Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PMTS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.20. 12,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,160. The company has a market cap of $280.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.15. CPI Card Group has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,916,200.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

