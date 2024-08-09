Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, Zacks reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CRVS traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $3.97. 1,044,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,097. The firm has a market cap of $248.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.

