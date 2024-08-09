Corning (NYSE:GLW) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.38. Approximately 348,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 6,207,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. Argus boosted their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC upgraded Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.23.

Corning Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.44. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Corning by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corning by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 28,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

