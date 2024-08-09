Corning F. Painter Buys 20,000 Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Stock

Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) CEO Corning F. Painter bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $349,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,584,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of OEC stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 553,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,725. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23. Orion S.A. has a 52-week low of $15.54 and a 52-week high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Orion had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Orion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 34,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Orion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 48,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Orion from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

