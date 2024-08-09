Cormark Weighs in on AutoCanada Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital cut AutoCanada from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$24.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lowered AutoCanada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.00.

ACQ stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.40. 428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 408.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$431.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.65. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$17.56 and a 1 year high of C$27.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.60.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships and related business. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, and extended service contracts; and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

