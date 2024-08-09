Cormark Increases Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$27.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Gold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.81.

Shares of TSE:LUG traded up C$1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$23.22. The company had a trading volume of 177,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,762. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$14.23 and a twelve month high of C$24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$21.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Gold will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 30,100 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total value of C$610,253.42. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total transaction of C$597,000.00. Insiders own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

