Cormark Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAND. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SAND opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,542,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,874 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $6,771,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $6,537,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,452,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 434,460 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,142,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.