Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 9%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) fell 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.83 and last traded at $48.19. 243,819 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 544,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRBP. Wedbush began coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.5 %

The company has a market cap of $604.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.29. Equities analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $82,470.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,242.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yuval Cohen sold 29,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,470,833.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $82,470.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,242.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock worth $2,530,799. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $716,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, a peripherally restricted cannabinoid type-1 (CB1) receptor inverse agonist for the treatment of obesity.

