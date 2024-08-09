Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of CTS traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.16. 210,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.06. The stock has a market cap of C$831.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.90.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$661.10 million. Analysts expect that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Converge Technology Solutions news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. In related news, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$134,946.00. Also, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 8,197 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,361.96. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTS. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cormark dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.63.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

