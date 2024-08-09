Contrasting Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX) and Workiva (NYSE:WK)

Smead Value C (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Free Report) and Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Smead Value C has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workiva has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Smead Value C and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smead Value C N/A N/A -17.75% Workiva -13.23% N/A -6.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

60.2% of Smead Value C shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Smead Value C shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Workiva shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Smead Value C and Workiva’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smead Value C N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A Workiva $630.04 million 6.49 -$127.53 million ($1.72) -43.38

Smead Value C has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Smead Value C and Workiva, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smead Value C 0 0 0 0 N/A Workiva 0 1 6 0 2.86

Workiva has a consensus price target of $99.17, suggesting a potential upside of 32.82%. Given Workiva’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than Smead Value C.

Summary

Workiva beats Smead Value C on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smead Value C

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications. It serves public and private companies, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. Workiva Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

