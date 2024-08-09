Compound Reaches Market Capitalization of $341.21 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. Compound has a market capitalization of $341.21 million and approximately $31.51 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be bought for $40.73 or 0.00066243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00016924 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008351 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 52.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,376,973 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,376,914.77311004 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.12656892 USD and is down -2.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 508 active market(s) with $37,733,965.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

