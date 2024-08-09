CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $12.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 550,715 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 286,713 shares.The stock last traded at $9.69 and had previously closed at $9.70.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.29.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $30,888,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in CompoSecure by 186.1% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,188 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CompoSecure by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $785.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

