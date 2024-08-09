Comparing Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO)

Murano Global Investments (NASDAQ:MRNO – Get Free Report) and Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Murano Global Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Studio City International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Murano Global Investments N/A N/A N/A Studio City International -21.06% -14.11% -3.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Studio City International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

11.8% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Murano Global Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.9% of Studio City International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Murano Global Investments and Studio City International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Murano Global Investments $350.27 million 0.28 -$8.71 million N/A N/A Studio City International $544.23 million 1.27 -$146.08 million ($0.58) -10.78

Murano Global Investments has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Studio City International.

Volatility & Risk

Murano Global Investments has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Studio City International has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Murano Global Investments beats Studio City International on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Murano Global Investments

(Get Free Report)

HCM Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. HCM Acquisition Corp is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Studio City International

(Get Free Report)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates an entertainment resort in Macau. It operates Studio City Casino, comprising gaming tables, including tables for VIP rolling chip operations and gaming machines; and resort, which offers various non-gaming attractions, including figure-8 ferris wheel, night club and karaoke venue, live performance arena, and an outdoor and indoor water park, as well as hotel rooms and various food and beverage establishments, and retail space. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of MCO Cotai Investments Limited.

