Comparing Augusta Gold (BFGCD) & Its Rivals

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGCD – Get Free Report) is one of 112 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal Mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Augusta Gold to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Augusta Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Augusta Gold’s competitors have a beta of 1.13, suggesting that their average share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Augusta Gold and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augusta Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Augusta Gold Competitors 1186 2559 3112 120 2.31

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Metal Mining” companies have a potential upside of 38.08%. Given Augusta Gold’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Augusta Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Augusta Gold and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Augusta Gold N/A N/A -4.33 Augusta Gold Competitors $6.79 billion $973.46 million -3.93

Augusta Gold’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Augusta Gold. Augusta Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Augusta Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Metal Mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Augusta Gold and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augusta Gold N/A N/A N/A Augusta Gold Competitors -84.86% -3.67% -3.47%

Summary

Augusta Gold beats its competitors on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada. It also owns, controls, or has acquired mineral rights on Federal patented and unpatented mining claims in the state of Nevada for the purpose of exploration and potential development of metals on a total of approximately 7,800 acres of land. The company was formerly known as Bullfrog Gold Corp. and changed its name to Augusta Gold Corp. in January 2021. Augusta Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

