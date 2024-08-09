Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.36.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 164,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.49.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $796.75 million during the quarter. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,480,000 after buying an additional 485,711 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 421,374 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 530,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 19,881 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 75,147 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

