Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.24

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.24 and last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 531610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,257,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,607,000 after buying an additional 1,034,319 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 698.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 905,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,929,000 after purchasing an additional 792,276 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 859,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 225,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.5% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 628,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,570,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.