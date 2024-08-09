Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE STK traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.45. 22,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,693. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $24.95 and a 52-week high of $34.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34.

About Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

