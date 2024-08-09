Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 53.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,278 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $31.68. The company had a trading volume of 122,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Company Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

