Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Shares Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,929 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $3,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XCEM. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 133,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,027. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $33.41.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

