CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get CollPlant Biotechnologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLGN

CollPlant Biotechnologies Price Performance

NASDAQ CLGN opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.24. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLGN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 366,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CollPlant Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.