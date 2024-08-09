Coinbase Global’s (COIN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price target on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $248.38.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $192.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $69.63 and a twelve month high of $283.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.85. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,071,061.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.28, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,560,449.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,221 shares of company stock valued at $52,617,808. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COIN. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

