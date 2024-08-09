Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Shares Down 0.3%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.25 and last traded at $68.54. 2,960,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 13,032,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $295.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,667,443.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,460 shares of company stock valued at $575,312,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after buying an additional 55,080 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 592,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 108,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

